Lil Nas X says new single for 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' is "the best song of all time"

Friday sees the release of "Here We Go!," the song Lil Nas X recorded for the upcoming Netflix film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. And according to Nas, it's pretty great. In fact, he thinks no other song has ever been better.

"so excited to release the best song of all time this friday!" he wrote on Instagram. "also sorry I've been so scared with my art lately. I'm coming around to myself again. I will make you guys very proud."

He posted the artwork for the song, which takes the form of a Detroit police detective ID. Instead of Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley character, it shows a picture of Nas, using his birth name, Montero.

Nas' "He Knows" duet partner Camila Cabello responded in the comments, "nature has seasons and so do we there is no spring without winter. it's your time to bloom baby!!!"

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F starts streaming on Netflix July 3.

