LISA tries to out-do ROSÉ on Hot Ones: 'I'm not gonna cry'

When ROSÉ appeared on Hot Ones last year, she was so convinced that the spiciness would kill her that she recorded a farewell message to her beloved dog Hank and her fans. So when her BLACKPINK bandmate LISA appeared on a new episode of the show, she set out to best her.

Before eating the wings that made ROSÉ break down, LISA tells host Sean Evans, "I'll show Rosie that I'm not gonna cry! I will not cry!"

LISA ends up making it all the way to the end without crying, though she does break out into a sweat and has to drink some ice water at one point.

While eating the wings, LISA also discussed her debut solo album, Alter Ego, due out on Friday, as well as her role in the new season of The White Lotus.

Asked to describe her proudest day on set, the Thai singer and rapper said, "I think the proudest day ... on set was the day that I shot the welcoming scene. ... It's iconic, like, 'Welcome to the White Lotus in Thailand ka.' It was like, 'I got to say that line!' It's like, can you imagine?"

Meanwhile, catch LISA performing on the Academy Awards Sunday, airing on ABC starting at 7 p.m. ET. She'll be joined by RAYE and Doja Cat, her partners on the song "Born Again," but they won't be performing that song.

And in other BLACKPINK news, the girls have added a second night at London's Wembley Stadium this summer. They'll now perform there on Aug. 15 and Aug. 16. They're the first K-Pop girl group to headline the venue.

