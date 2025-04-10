Listen to The Chainsmokers' remix of Gracie Abrams' 'That's So True'

Courtesy The Chainsmokers
By Andrea Dresdale

Dance/producer duo The Chainsmokers have officially released their remix of Gracie Abrams' hit "That's So True."

The duo have added a strong beat to Gracie's gentle, acoustic original, giving it a whole different vibe. Fans seem to love it, with one writing, "The kind of songs we NEED for this Summer."

The duo wrote on Instagram, "Sad girls finding out there's a happy remix of this song now."

The duo's SoundCloud also features their remixes of other current hits, such as "Sailor Song" by Gigi Perez, "Messy" by Lola Young and "Beautiful Things" by Benson Boone.

