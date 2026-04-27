Lizzo announces new album out June 5

Lizzo is 100% that Bitch.

The singer has announced her provocatively titled new album, along with the title track that interpolates the 1997 Meredith Brooks song of the same name.

"Reclaiming the word Bitch is power — it's taking a label once used to diminish women and turning it into a declaration of confidence, and unapologetic self-love," Lizzo says in a statement. "So many incredible women in music have used the word for positivity like Meredith Brooks and Missy Elliott."

“It was only fitting to name my album [that] because it has become my favorite word when using it on my own terms and because I am 100% that bitch!” she adds, referencing her famous line from “Truth Hurts.”

The album drops June 5 and is available for preorder now. The title track will be released May 1 along with a music video.

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