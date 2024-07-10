The City of Orlando selects committee to assist in the development for the permanent Pulse Memorial

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando has given an update on their development of a “permanent memorial” at the site of the Pulse Nightclub, to honor the 49 victims.

The City announced back in June, that Dr. Larry Schooler would be a part of developing a Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee to help with the creation of the memorial.

Over 150 applicants submitted their request to join this committee.

The City said applications were reviewed without name or personal identifying information by community leaders, who then made recommendations to Mayor Buddy Dyer.

Community leaders who reviewed the applications included, JahKiya Bell, Senior Advisor to the President and CEO, Heart of Florida United Way, Rev. Dr. Jose Rodriguez of the Episcopal Churches of Christ the King and Jésus de Nazaret, Joél Junior Morales, Foundation Manager, Contigo Fund, and Jesse Arias, Director of the Orlando United Resiliency Services (OURS), LGBT+ Center Orlando.

READ: FDOT unveils new “Free State of Florida” welcome & departing signs

18 people made the list for the Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee.

Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee :

Aracelis Maria Jimenez, lost a family member in the tragedy.

Brett Rigas, survivor and lost a family member in the tragedy.

Brian Reagan, survivor, former Pulse employee, artist.

Carlitos Diaz Rodriguez, family member of a survivor, architect/design professional, landscape architect, artist.

Cesar Rodriguez, survivor.

Felicia Burt, lost a family member in the tragedy.

Jamie Reed, lost a friend in the tragedy, architect/design professional, marketing professional.

Joshua Garcia, former Pulse employee, provided services after the tragedy, mental health professional.

Keinon Carter, survivor.

Kelly Dawson, lives in the Orlando area and felt the loss as a community member, architect/design professional.

Rev. Marcelino Rivera, lost a friend in the tragedy, provided services after the tragedy, clergy and artist.

Mayra Alvear BenabeI, lost a family member in the tragedy.

Norman Casiano-Mojica, survivor.

Nancy Rosado, provided services after the tragedy, mental health professional, community advocate, former first responder.

Perry T. Snider Jr., lost a friend in the tragedy, former Pulse employee, artist.

Siclaly “Laly” M. Santiago-Leon, lost a family member in the tragedy.

Terrance Hunter, regularly visited or patronized Pulse, educator and museum professional.

Tommy Connelly, survivor, artist.

The Committee will meet through the end of the 2024, with their first meeting beginning on Wednesday, July 24th, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Members of the public are able to attend the meetings virtually or in-person. If you wish to attend the committees meetings, click here.

The City of Orlando is also allowing the local community and public to provide insight on the permanent memorial at an Open House on Thursday, July 25th, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Kia Center.

READ: Big Lots to close 35 to 40 stores in 2024

© 2024 Cox Media Group