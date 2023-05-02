ESPN apologizes for using footage of Twin Towers during Knicks-Heat game

Image Courtesy: ESPN According to the blog, “Awful Announcing,” ESPN apologized for using an old stock image, an image that would have to be at least 22-years old.

NEW YORK, NY — If you were watching the Miami Heat-New York Knicks playoff game Sunday, you might have seen something peculiar as the game returned from halftime.

ESPN aired a stock footage close up shot of the Statue of Liberty. Seems normal, right? The network using background footage of the city as they return from halftime. That’s standard practice in sports TV production.

However, in the background of the Statue of Liberty, you could clearly see the Twin Towers in Manhattan.

See video below:

ESPN apologizes for showing footage of the twin towers



“We mistakenly used an old stock image and we apologize.”



(Via @awfulannouncing ) pic.twitter.com/csAhbLWItC — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 1, 2023

Did they time travel? The short answer, no. However, their media department must’ve time traveled in their archives.

According to the blog, “Awful Announcing,” ESPN apologized for using an old stock image, an image that would have to be at least 22-years old.

It’s understandable if you do not have the capability to capture those shots for their production of the game on that particular day. But, to go that deep in their archives to find footage?

ESPN’s apology did not come with much explanation, but one can assume there was no intention to put this image up. However, one can also assume attention to detail was greatly ignored.





