FDOT unveils new “Free State of Florida” welcome & departing signs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — You might notice an addition to the iconic Florida welcome and departing signs on the highway.

FDOT announced that the phrase, “Free State of Florida,” has been stamped on all welcome and departing signs in the state as drivers enter and leave on major roadways.

Welcome sign:

New Florida Welcome Sign Image courtesy: FDOT (Image courtesy: FDOT)

Departing sign:

New Florida Departing Sign. Image Courtesy: FDOT (Image Courtesy: FDOT)

The new departing sign includes, “Hurry Back,” to pay tribute to the historic mid-century welcome centers.

Old Florida Welcome Center. Image Courtesy: FDOT (Image Courtesy: FDOT)

