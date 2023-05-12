FHP discusses their “Share the Road” initiative with WDBO

ORLANDO, FL — All too often we report stories on bicyclists, motorcycles and pedestrians involved is fatal crashes here in Central Florida.

WDBO had the pleasure of welcoming two distinguished Florida Highway Patrol Troopers into our studios to discuss and promote the importance of their “Share the Road” monthly initiative. Public Information Troopers, Lieutenant Crescenzi and Trooper Garcia had some hard hitting statistics and facts that will open your eyes on why this initiative is so important.

See images below of FHP Troop-D Orlando’s visit to our studios:

Trooper Garcia says, “This monthly initiative is about providing awareness on sharing the road with bicyclist, commercial motor vehicles and motorcycles.”

Keeping statistics local, we were brought traffic crash statistics for Orange, Osceola, and Seminole Counties beginning from January of this year, 2023. There has been 12,834 crashes, with 112 fatalities, and 9,511 injuries. Which means almost 74% percent of crashes in Central Florida have led injury.

Out of these 12,834 crashes, 260 involved a bicycle with 9 deaths. 311 crashes involving motorcycles resulted in 20 deaths. Pedestrians were struck 335 times with 6 fatalities. This means three percent of crashes involving these means of transportation led to death.

“These statistics are scary, and we do not want to be adding anyone to them,” said L.t Crescenzi.

Below are the figures for the entire state of Florida for 2022:

Florida in 2022:



Motorcycles – 9,150 crashes, 590 deaths, 2,007 serious bodily injuries

Pedestrians – 10,013 crashes, 765 deaths, 1,393 SBIs

Bicyclists – 7,129 crashes, 211 deaths, 810 SBIs

CMVs – 46,257 crashes, 336 deaths, 1,009 SBIs



SHARE THE ROAD. https://t.co/OdY7JhSXjJ pic.twitter.com/H80dcHo6RK — FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) May 2, 2023

Another highlight of the “Share the Road” month initiative is aggressive driving, otherwise known as “road rage.” While there is no defined statute for “road rage,” FHP says it can be considered by Florida law as “aggressive careless driving.” L.t Crescenzi and Trooper Garcia both concurred that this so called “road rage” is on an increase here in Central Florida and the entire state as well.

“There’s been over 61,928 citations issued for aggressive (careless) driving since 2020,” L.t Crescenzi said. That is a 31% increase in the last three years.

Aggressive careless driving can be categorized as following too closely, rapid lane changes, accelerating above the posted speed limit, improper passing, and even running traffic lights.

FHP’s advice? If you witness aggressive careless driving, notify Law Enforcement with as much detail as you can muster. If you are the aggressive driver, FHP wants you to understand it is not worth risking your life or others, as well as the criminal penalties that go along with it.

L.t Crescenzi closed our talks with saying, “We want everyone to arrive alive.”

Drive safe Central Florida.

© 2022 Cox Media Group