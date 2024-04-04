Governor DeSantis expedites road project in Central Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Road Projects and Congestion Relief Initiatives 10–20 Years Ahead of Schedule Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Road Projects and Congestion Relief Initiatives 10–20 Years Ahead of Schedule (Governor DeSantis on X)

Polk County, FL — Governor Ron DeSantis fast-tracks the “Moving Florida Forward” infrastructure projects in Osceola and Polk counties.

DeSantis was joined by Florida Department of Transportation officials during the announcement.

“Under my watch, Florida’s Department of Transportation will be solely focused on transporting people, unlike the federal government’s politicization of our national Department of Transportation,” said Governor DeSantis. “And because of this approach, Florida’s major transportation upgrades are fully funded and ahead of schedule, by decades. We listen to the people of Florida, and we deliver.”

Our expedited construction timelines for several Moving Florida Forward projects underscore Florida’s priorities under my administration.



While the Biden Administration’s DOT focuses on DEI and forcing behavior through Green New Deal agenda items, Florida’s DOT focuses on… pic.twitter.com/WHz5yZCq2f — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 3, 2024

The I-4 widening project and Poinciana Parkway Connector Project will start 10 to 20 years ahead of schedule.

The I-4 project will widen almost 15 miles of the road from six to ten lanes. The project will also widen all shoulders for emergency operations and redo interchanges to reduce backups. This project will break ground beginning this fall.

READ: Governor DeSantis implements Toll Relief Program for the second consecutive year

The Poinciana Parkway Connector Project will connect I-4, SR 429 and SR 538. This project was unfunded and was estimated to begin in 2034. FDOT officials said it will now break ground later this year and the remaining work in 2028.

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Road Projects and Congestion Relief Initiatives 10–20 Years Ahead of Schedule Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Road Projects and Congestion Relief Initiatives 10–20 Years Ahead of Schedule (Image courtesy: Governor DeSantis on X)

“Thanks to Governor DeSantis’ bold vision, the Moving Florida Forward projects along I-4 will provide a tremendous number of improvements for nearly 200,000 travelers who have been anxiously waiting for congestion relief as commuter, tourist, and freight traffic grows in Central Florida,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary, Jared W. Perdue.

Watch full press conference below:

Governor DeSantis Signs Legislation to Accelerate Road Projects https://t.co/csJd23TOBq — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 3, 2024

To learn more, click here.

© 2024 Cox Media Group