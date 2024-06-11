Governor Ron DeSantis announces major pay raise for Florida teachers

HIALEAH, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis spoke on his commitment to approve a historic teacher salary funding increase of $1.25 billion in the budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The Governors office said, since 2019, Florida has invested over $4 billion for increases in teacher pay and raised starting teacher salaries by almost $10,000.

”Florida’s education system is number one in the nation, and we want to make sure good educators are attracted to Florida with attractive compensation,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I am proud to have invested more than $4 billion for teacher pay increases since the beginning of my time in office, and I will continue to push for increased funding for Florida’s teachers.”

Florida is investing record amounts for teacher salary increases. pic.twitter.com/CcN9lBsB9r — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 10, 2024

DeSantis still needs to sign the new budget, which takes effect on July 1st of this year.

During the press conference, the Governor said he would reprimand superintendents or school board members who tell teachers to not follow state laws in the classroom.

If a superintendent or school board member is telling teachers not to follow state law, that is grounds for suspension.



We’ve wielded that suspension authority against prosecutors who disregard the law, and we will wield it against school officials who disregard the law. pic.twitter.com/FU0YsjAcun — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 10, 2024

Watch full press conference below:

Governor DeSantis Announces a Record $1.25 Billion for Teacher Pay Increases in 2024-2025 https://t.co/S1qDzZ2bAQ — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 10, 2024

