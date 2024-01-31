Governor Ron DeSantis awards 4,000th Florida law enforcement recruit bonus

Image Courtesy: Gov. DeSantis on X Image Courtesy: Gov. DeSantis on X (Image Courtesy: Gov. DeSantis on X)

Walton County, FL — Governor Ron DeSantis gave remarks at the Florida Sheriffs Association Winter Conference in Walton County.

The Governor awarded the 4,000th law enforcement bonus through Florida’s Law Enforcement Recruit Bonus Program.

The program encourages Floridians and out-of-state recruits to join Florida law enforcement. Florida has now recruited 340 law enforcement officers from Illinois, California and New York.

4,000 law enforcement officers have now received $5,000 bonuses after taxes, which brings the total amount awarded to $27 million.

Governor DeSantis said, “As the Biden Border Crisis rages on and fentanyl continues to flow over our southern border, it is more important now than ever to support our law enforcement agencies with the funding and support they need to protect our communities.”

The Governor’s office said, Florida is at a 50 year crime low, with overall crime down nearly 10 percent year-over-year.

Governor DeSantis speaks at the Florida Sheriffs Association Winter Conference:

Governor Ron DeSantis Gives Remarks at the Florida Sheriff's Association Conference https://t.co/pykPn4Xb2Y — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 30, 2024

