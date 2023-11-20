Help WDBO raise $5,000 for the Salvation Army of Orlando to bring hope to those in need this holiday

Join us in supporting the Salvation Army Orlando to raise money for their Red Kettle Campaign.

Image Courtesy: Salvation Army Orlando

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Orlando, FL — Join us in supporting the Salvation Army Orlando to raise money for their Red Kettle Campaign.

WDBO and the Salvation Army Orlando are on a quest to make an impact this holiday season. We are trying to reach a goal of $5,000 to help those in need get back on their feet, have a place to stay and are properly fed. Salvation Army Orlando works tremendously hard in taking care of individuals who enter their facilities with a number of resources to help guide them to life success.

Please help WDBO support The Salvation Army of Orlando by making a donation through this page. The process is fast, easy and secure. Thanks so much for your support... and please don’t forget to send this page to any friends you think might be interested in donating!

Donate Here.

