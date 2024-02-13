Orlando ranks among top 10 cities to celebrate Valentines Day, per WalletHub

Orlando, FL — Love is in the air, in some places more than others.

According to WalletHub, Orlando ranks in the top 10 for Best Places for Valentines Day.

Orlando ranks ninth overall. WalletHub compared 100 of the largest U.S. cities using 25 different categories. Orlando ranks number one for restaurants per capita, jewelry stores per capita, and florists per capita.

Orlando: Overall Rank: 9th

1st – Restaurants per Capita

– Restaurants per Capita 10th – Chocolate Shops per Capita

– Chocolate Shops per Capita 1st – Jewelry Stores per Capita

– Jewelry Stores per Capita 1st – Florists per Capita

– Florists per Capita 11th – Greeting-Card Stores & Gift Shops per Capita

– Greeting-Card Stores & Gift Shops per Capita 19th – Weather Forecast for Valentine’s Day

WalletHub released financial statistics for Valentines Day.

According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans say inflation is affecting their Valentine’s Day plans. Nearly 3 out of 10 people think Valentine’s Day gifts are worth going into debt for. 60% of Americans say that irresponsible spending is a bigger turnoff than bad breath.

WalletHub predicts $25.8 billion will be spent on Valentines Day in 2024. Men will spend twice as much as women, on average and Americans will spend $11.8 billion on jewelry and a special night out.

Top 10 States:

For full report, click here.

