Osceola Sheriff urges residents to prioritize safety during Fourth of July celebrations

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — While we all want to have fun celebrating Independence Day, we must not forget the importance of safety.

READ: AAA activates ‘Tow-to-Go’ program for the 4th of July travel period

That is the message Osceola County Sheriff, Marcos Lopez, urges residents to remember.

“We just want to make sure people are safe and practicing good safety tactics,” Sheriff Lopez said on Orlando’s Morning News. “Make sure you keep small children away from fireworks, away from lighters, kids are curious by nature and they do not know any better. You know your pets are some that really suffer during the Fourth of July, sometimes you can put them in a little room with a loud action movie on or some music when the fireworks are the worst.”

READ: AAA predicts travel records during 4th of July week

Sheriff Lopez said boat safety is of importance while celebrating. The Sheriff said to make sure you plan for a designated driver, if you consume alcoholic beverages, in order to the dock safely.

“You really got to be careful and responsible because your taking your own life in your hands and other people on the roadways,” said Sheriff Lopez on drinking and driving. “We are going to have a lot of law enforcement presence out on the roads and water.”

The Sheriff’s Fourth of July safety list:

Firework Safety

Keep fireworks away from children and pets

Pets

Keep them inside with the TV or radio on to keep the firework sound at a lower volume.

Water Safety

Practice proper boating safety.



Make sure to have the proper flotation safety devices.

Do NOT Drink & Drive

Details Here on Fireworks Events in Central Florida

AAA has activated its Tow to Go program in Florida, to offer a safe ride for impaired drivers and their vehicles during the week of Independence Day.

To read more on the Tow to Go program, click here.

Listen to the full interview with Sheriff Marcos Lopez on the Orlando Morning News Express podcast:

© 2024 Cox Media Group