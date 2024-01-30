Osceola Sheriff needs the public’s help to find murder suspect

One person arrested, second suspect sought in fatal shooting outside Kissimmee lounge The Osceola County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Unit has obtained an arrest warrant for Joshua Franceschi, 28, charging him with premediated murder and battery. Anyone with information about where to find him is asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff's Office immediately at (407) 348-2222.

Osceola County, FL — Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez is asking for the public’s assistance to find murder suspect, Joshua Franceschi.

On November 14, 2023, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at 3262 Oxford Drive in Kissimmee. The victim was transported to the hospital but was ultimately pronounced deceased.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit has obtained an arrest warrant for Joshua Franceschi. Currently, Joshua Franceschi’s location is unknown.

If you have any information about Joshua Franceschi’s location, please contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (407) 348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-Tips.

