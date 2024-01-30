Osceola Sheriff needs the public’s help to find murder suspect

Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez is asking for the public’s assistance to find murder suspect, Joshua Franceschi.

One person arrested, second suspect sought in fatal shooting outside Kissimmee lounge The Osceola County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Unit has obtained an arrest warrant for Joshua Franceschi, 28, charging him with premediated murder and battery. Anyone with information about where to find him is asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff's Office immediately at (407) 348-2222.

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Osceola County, FL — Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez is asking for the public’s assistance to find murder suspect, Joshua Franceschi.

On November 14, 2023, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at 3262 Oxford Drive in Kissimmee. The victim was transported to the hospital but was ultimately pronounced deceased.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit has obtained an arrest warrant for Joshua Franceschi. Currently, Joshua Franceschi’s location is unknown.

See the photo of the suspect below:

Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez is asking for the public’s assistance to find murder suspect, Joshua Franceschi.

If you have any information about Joshua Franceschi’s location, please contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (407) 348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-Tips.

© 2024 Cox Media Group

Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Casey is a former Producer, currently a News Anchor/On-Air talent at WDBO news.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!