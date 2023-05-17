Police in Florida get a surprise during an alligator call at the beach

Police in Treasure Island were dispatched to an alligator sighting at the beach, only to find a surprise upon arrival.

Image Courtesy: City Of Treasure Island & Treasure Island Police Department Sand Gator (Image Courtesy: City Of Treasure Island & Treasure Island Police Department)

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

TREASURE ISLAND, FL — It is not uncommon for Alligators to make their way to the beach here in the sunshine state. However, the large reptile is unpredictable and always a call for concern.

Police in Treasure Island received a call for an Alligator sighting on the beach. As with most Law Enforcement agencies, they responded to this call in efforts to trap and relocate the animal.

Upon arrival though, they noticed something interesting. It looked as if the gator was covered in sand.

Well, that’s because it was made out of sand.

Check out the incredible sand sculpture below:

This would have fooled me too. Safe to say this gator was easy to trap. Not sure about the relocation part.

The Treasure Island Police Department says the sculpture was disassembled so they wouldn’t receive any more calls when the sun came up.

© 2022 Cox Media Group

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!