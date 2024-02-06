San Francisco 49ners displeased with practice facility ahead of Super Bowl 58

49ners staff says the practice field at UNLV is too “spongy” and soft as the team gets prepared for Super Bowl 58.

John Lynch Kyle Shanahan Kyle Juszczyk (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) (Tony Avelar/AP)

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Las Vegas, NV — As preparations for Super Bowl 58 begin, both the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ners have been given practice facilities ahead of the big game.

The Kansas City Chiefs will train at the Las Vegas Raiders practice facility, while the 49ners were given the University of Nevada-Las Vegas’ Fertitta Football complex.

In a report from CBS Sports, 49ners staff said the practice field at UNLV is too soft as the team gets prepped for the Super Bowl.

ESPN NFL Insider, Adam Schefter, heard from 49ners staff confirming their displeasure of UNLV’s facility.

The field was inspected and passed approval by the NFL and NFL Players association.

49ners Head Coach, Kyle Shanahan, and a few players said in the first press event for the Super Bowl on Monday, they are going to deal with the cards they have been dealt.

ESPN NFL Insider, Adam Schefter, explains more on the matter on The Pat McAfee Show:

Super Bowl 58 is Sunday, February 11th at 6:30 p.m. on CBS.

Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Casey is a former Producer, currently a News Anchor/On-Air talent at WDBO news.

