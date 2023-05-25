SEE: Here are the items included in Florida’s sales tax holiday

Floridians prep as Tropical Storm Nicole nears landfall The ocean is whipped up by Tropical Storm Nicole near Anglin's Fishing Pier on Nov. 9, 2022, in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Florida. Tropical Storm Nicole could become a Category 1 hurricane before hitting Florida’s east coast by early Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By Sophia Diaz

The first of two disaster preparedness sales tax holidays begins this weekend, giving residents tax cuts on certain hurricane necessities.

Disaster preparedness tax holiday poster (Florida Department of Revenue)

The tax breaks come as part of the recently signed tax package House Bill 7063.



The two week time frame coincides with the June 1, which marks the start of the Atlantic hurricane season.

A second tax holiday will run from August 28 to September 8.

