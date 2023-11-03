Things to do: November happenings in Central Florida

Orlando, FL — → Orlando’s Greek Fest lasts through the weekend. The annual event is going cashless this year, so make sure to have a card on hand as you make your way through the celebration. The fest starts at 4pm November 3rd, and starts at 11am Saturday and Sunday at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Maitland.
→ Harry P. Leu gardens hosts Movie Night November 3rd. You can enjoy Planes, Trains, and Automobiles in the picturesque garden. The gardens open at 6pm, and those under 17 are not permitted without an older guardian.
→ A large scale show and tell visits Orlando with the Maker Faire. “Makers” will be showing off their projects from 10am to 5pm at the Central Florida Fairgrounds Expo Center.
→ Fall fiesta in the park celebrates its 52nd year at Lake Eola Park. The good food, art and more kick off at 10am Saturday and Sunday.
→ Central Florida’s International Auto Show is on at the Orange County Convention Center. The show starts at 10am through the weekend.
→ Boxi Park at Lake Nona celebrates Cinco De Mayo ahead of schedule. The Halfway to Cinco De Mayo celebration goes on from 12pm to 9pm Sunday, with live music.
→ Orlando’s Beer Fest goes on Saturday and Sunday. You can find a number of brews, snacks, and more from 2pm to 5pm at Orlando Festival Park.
