Things to do: Orlando Rodeo, Impractical Jokers, Juneteenth Celebration & more events this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — First weekend of the Summer offers plenty to do in Central Florida.
On Friday, June 21st, the Florida Festival of New Musicals goes on at the Winter Park Playhouse.
On Friday, June 21st, the Impractical Jokers perform their “DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE” Tour at Addition Financial Arena.
Show begins at 7 p.m.
On Friday, June 21st, the Orlando Price SC will clash with the Utah Royals FC at Inter&Co. Stadium.
Game-time is 8 p.m.
On Saturday, June 22nd, the Orlando Rodeo comes to town at the Hidden Barn Venue from 4 to 9 p.m.
On Saturday, June 22nd, Orlando City SC will battle the Chicago Fire at Inter&Co. Stadium. Game-time is 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, June 22nd and Sunday, June 23rd, the Central Florida Juneteenth Celebration goes on at Lake Lily Park in Maitland.
On Saturday, June 22nd and Sunday, June 23rd, students will perform “Night at a Museum” at the Central Florida Community Arts. Times vary by date.
