Two planes collide on the tarmac at Orlando Executive Airport

Two small aircraft’s collide on the tarmac at Orlando Executive Airport. Image courtesy WDBO's Air One Helicopter.

ORLANDO, FL — Two planes collided on the tarmac at Orlando Executive airport.

See video below:

‼️BREAKING NEWS‼️ Two small aircraft’s collide on the runway at Orlando Executive Airport. At this time no injuries reported. #orlando #news #wdbo pic.twitter.com/SgT1v4pBYI — Casey Wright (@CaseyWrightWDBO) April 27, 2023

No one was hurt in the collision. According to WDBO’s Air One Traffic Reporter Eric Brown, one plane was stationary and the other was in motion when the collision took place.

The FAA and NTSB is investigating the incident.

We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.









© 2022 Cox Media Group