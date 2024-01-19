VIDEO: Boeing 747 cargo plane sparks, catches fire mid-air due to engine malfunction after takeoff

An Atlas Air Boeing 747 makes an emergency landing after an engine malfunction caused sparks and the plane to catch on fire minutes after taking off from Miami International Airport.

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Miami, FL — An Atlas Air Boeing 747 cargo plane headed to Puerto Rico, had to circle back after takeoff from Miami International Airport, due to an engine malfunction.

The plane was caught on video throwing sparks, and on fire mid-air while attempting to make an emergency landing.

See video below:

The plane made the emergency landing without issue.

Atlas Air claims that no one was hurt after the engine malfunction.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

