VIDEO: Boeing 747 cargo plane sparks, catches fire mid-air due to engine malfunction after takeoff

Miami, FL — An Atlas Air Boeing 747 cargo plane headed to Puerto Rico, had to circle back after takeoff from Miami International Airport, due to an engine malfunction.

The plane was caught on video throwing sparks, and on fire mid-air while attempting to make an emergency landing.

See video below:

BREAKING REPORT : ⚠️ Atlas Air Boeing 747-8 from Miami International Airport CATCHES FIRE MID AIR..



DEVELOPING.. pic.twitter.com/Qk6QLZ6U7E — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) January 19, 2024

The plane made the emergency landing without issue.

Atlas Air claims that no one was hurt after the engine malfunction.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

