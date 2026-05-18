Lola Young to make return to All Things Go NYC festival

Last September, Lola Young collapsed onstage while appearing at the All Things Go festival in Forest Hills, New York. Now, it's been announced that she'll make a return to the same festival in the same location this September.

Along with Zara Larsson, Lola will headline the New York City edition of the 2026 All Things Go festival, taking place Sept. 25-27 at Forest Hills Stadium. Also on the bill are Carly Rae Jepsen, Sienna Spiro, Rebecca Black, Cara Delevingne and Meg Stalter.

You can sign up now for a presale taking place Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit AllThingsGoFestival.com. Lola, Zara and Sienna are also performing at the Washington, D.C., dates for the festival.

Lola is also teasing new music on Instagram: She posted a video of herself humming a melody, with the caption, "I'm Somewhere In-between."

After Lola collapsed last year, she told fans she was "going away for a while" to look after her mental and physical health. She told Rolling Stone that she's since been to rehab and has been attending AA meetings.

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