Lola Young says new song 'One Thing' is 'liberating and sexy'; album coming soon

Lola Young's breakthrough single "Messy" is about being made to feel less than. But according to Lola, her new song, "One Thing," is about feeling liberated and sexy.

In the explicit track, Lola describes exactly what she'd like to do to the object of her affection. She writes on Instagram that dropping the song on Friday "may seem spontaneous, but it's not."

"i’ve been thinking about releasing something liberating and sexy and freeing for while," she explains. "It's a song about s[e]x and passion without strings needing to be attached, as it's something i struggle [with] achieving most of the time lol but something that i think is important for (women especially) to feel confident doing."

She confirms that more new music is on the way, writing, "The album that is coming soon has some deeeeeep ones tho don’t you worry lmao. I can’t wait for u to shake some a** to this one tho. Love u all so much."

