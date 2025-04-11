Lola Young says Coachella performance will be 'quite a big moment' for her

Things are gonna get "Messy" at Coachella on Friday when Lola Young takes the stage.

The British artist, whose single "Messy" has become her breakthrough U.S. hit, performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night. She's also set to sing in the Mojave Tent Friday at 4:50 p.m. PT, performing right before Djo. You should be able to catch her set live on YouTube.

Speaking to ABC News Live in January about how she's preparing for this career milestone, Lola said, "It's quite a big moment, I'm gonna take it day by day." She added, "I wanna make it a real special moment. That's gonna be a really important gig for me — it'll be a bit of a surprise."

But if you aren't heading to the desert, Lola says you'll get some other opportunities to see her live this year: She swears she's doing a U.S. tour.

"Yeah, I did one last year, I'm definitely gonna do another one this year," she told ABC News Live. "So keep your eyes peeled, everyone, if you want to see Lola Young."

Lola's manager has told the press that she's going to release a new album at some point this year. You can find "Messy" on her current album, This Wasn't Meant for You Anyway, which came out in June 2024.

