Lorde announces Ultrasound tour supporting upcoming '﻿Virgin' ﻿album

Lorde has announced a tour in support of her upcoming album, Virgin.

The worldwide trek, dubbed the Ultrasound tour, launches Sept. 17 in Austin, Texas. The U.S. leg will conclude Oct. 22 in Seattle, followed by a trip to Europe beginning in November.

You can sign up now for a presale beginning May 14 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 16 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Lorde.co.nz.

Virgin, the follow-up to 2021's Solar Power, drops June 27. Lead single "What Was That" is out now.

