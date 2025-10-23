Lorde won't make you wait four years again for next album

Glastonbury Festival 2025 - Day Three Lorde performs during day three of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 27, 2025 in Glastonbury, England. (Joseph Okpako/WireImage) (Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

Lorde isn't planning on making you wait the length of a full presidential term again for new music.

The "Royals" artist tells Variety that she's "definitely feeling very active and not needing a break from being creative" following the release of her new album, Virgin, which dropped in June.

"I'm feeling kind of insatiable, to be honest," Lorde says.

Prior to Virgin, Lorde hadn't put out a record since 2021's Solar Power, and she's set on making the gap between albums shorter this time around.

"I've thrown the gauntlet down that it's not going to be four years [again]," Lorde says. "So I've gotta keep to that."

In the meantime, Lorde will bring her Ultrasound tour in support of Virgin back to the U.S. for two shows in New York City in December.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000

    Download the Power App!

    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!