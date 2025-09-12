Louis Partridge says he can 'handle' being 'Mr. Olivia Rodrigo'

Olivia Rodrigo and English actor Louis Partridge have been dating for almost two years, and while the actor's resume includes the Enola Holmes films and Paddington 2, he says he's totally fine with people simply knowing him as Olivia's boyfriend.

Speaking to Variety, Partridge says "I can handle that" when asked about being better known for his relationship with the "vampire" singer. And as for literally being referred to as "Mr. Olivia Rodrigo," he says he's had that title for "a while now," adding, "I'm very happy, and I think she is too, so all is good in our world."

And after all, Louis has been an inspiration to Olivia. She wrote her song "So American" about their relationship, and when she headlined England's Glastonbury Festival this summer, he fed her British references to drop onstage, like "sticky toffee pudding" and "a pint at noon."

Partridge will star in the new version of Pride & Prejudice, as well as in House of Guinness, a historical drama series premiering on Netflix Sept. 25. Plus, he has a role in the upcoming George Clooney film Jay Kelly.

