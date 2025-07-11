Machine Gun Kelly spends a day at the museum with new 'lost americana﻿' track, 'vampire diaries'

Machine Gun Kelly has premiered a new song called "vampire diaries," a track off his upcoming album, lost americana.
The Travis Barker-produced tune is accompanied by a video that, while devoid of vampires, finds mgk dancing and rocking his way through a natural history museum. You can watch that streaming now on YouTube.
Lost americana, the follow-up to 2022's mainstream sellout, is due out Aug. 8 and also includes the lead single "cliché." Mgk announced the album with a trailer narrated by Bob Dylan.
Mgk's hometown of Cleveland will celebrate the arrival of lost americana with a three-day celebration dubbed MGK Day, taking place Aug. 8-10.
