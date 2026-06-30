Madison Square Garden hosting 2 events related to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding, sources say

Taylor Swift at New York's Madison Square Garden, attending Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks on June 10, 2026. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

It may be the ultimate Garden party.

Madison Square Garden will be hosting two events related to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's highly anticipated wedding, sources familiar with the plans told ABC News on Tuesday.

The New York City arena will host the first event, meant for 100 people, on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET, the sources said.

A second event will take place Friday afternoon, with a cocktail hour beginning at 4 p.m. ET, the sources said, adding that the event isn't scheduled to end until 4 a.m. Saturday.

One thousand people are expected to be in attendance at the second event, the sources said.

The sources said both events will have a strict no-phone policy for everyone inside the venue, including guests, vendors and security personnel.

The event company has also obtained permits to close portions of West 31st Street and West 33rd Street for the duration of events, according to the sources, who said the streets will be closed to both vehicles and pedestrians.

Additionally, tents and canopies will be set up to prevent the public from catching glimpses of arrivals and departures, the sources explained. For now, 7th and 8th avenues are expected to remain open to pedestrians and traffic, they said.

ABC News has reached out to representatives for Swift and and Kelce for comment.

The singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end announced their engagement in August 2025, after first sparking speculation about their relationship in the fall of 2023.

Leading up to this week, there had been growing reports that the couple may tie the knot around the Fourth of July holiday, but neither Swift nor Kelce have confirmed any details publicly.

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