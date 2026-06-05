Madonna gets into the groove with free NYC Times Square performance, debuts new song

You can dance for inspiration -- in New York's Times Square.

That's where Madonna got into the groove Thursday night, putting on a free concert for more than 50,000 fans. She performed a new track from her upcoming album Confessions II -- "Love Sensation" -- along with the previously released songs "I Feel So Free" and "Bring Your Love." She also treated the crowd to three songs from her 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor: "Hung Up," "Get Together" and "I Love New York."

The performance, which doubled as a celebration of Pride Month, was livestreamed through the LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr, which advertises that the footage will be available "soon" on its website.

"Thank you, New York!! You made tonight a Love Sensation! Happy Pride!" she captioned a carousel of photos from the concert on Instagram.

On Friday night, Madonna will appear at New York's Tribeca Festival to premiere a 10-minute short film featuring the first six songs from Confessions II. She'll then participate in a Q&A with the film's directors TORSO, aka David Toro and Solomon Chase, moderated by Jimmy Fallon.

Confessions II will arrive July 3.

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