Madonna reveals her 'best' lover was this late icon

Madonna's romantic life is the stuff of legend, but she's willing to name one of her past lovers as being the "best" — with one important caveat.

The Queen of Pop sat for a short video NSFW conversation with several gay friends for the LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr, including her former opening act Bob the Drag Queen, designer Raul Lopez and playwright Jeremy O. Harris. During the conversation, Madonna was asked who her best lover was — except the word "lover" was not used, if you know what we mean.

"Oh my God," Madonna says. "I'm gonna only name dead people." She then whispers, "John Kennedy Jr."

Raul Lopez notes that "everyone says" the late attorney and publisher, who died in 1999, was good in bed, adding that Madonna is "the third person" to say that, as she nods in agreement.

Madonna also reveals that her "post-coital room service order" is a club sandwich, her "sex playlist" is mostly classical music, and that she feels the "Mother" nickname given to her by the LGBTQ+ community has a lot to do with being "protective."

"When I first came to New York and started seeing — especially at the beginning at the AIDS epidemic, I saw how s*** people were to gays, and that's all I wanted to do is take care of them and fight for them and give them courage," she says. "When I was coming up, they were my ride-or-dies. I didn't feel judged by them."

To which Bob the Drag Queen replies, "That's impressive, to not be judged by the judgiest group in the world!"

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