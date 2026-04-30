Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter have something they wanna talk about: 'Bring Your Love' is here

Back in 1989, Madonna opened her song "Express Yourself" with, "Do you believe in love? 'Cause I got something to say about it!." Now, nearly 40 years later, Madonna is asking Sabrina Carpenter, "You got something to say about it?"

The two have dropped their duet "Bring Your Love," which they debuted at the Coachella Festival on April 17. It's a self-empowerment anthem in which the two pop powerhouses sing, "I know where the bodies are buried/ Don't try to shut me up/ Don't try to distract me with numbers/ I did it all for love."

Madonna sings, "Don’t comment on my ideas/ I don’t want your judgment or your expectations/ Don’t wind me up like a toy/ Your vision of me is a killer of joy."

Sabrina counters, "Don’t rely on my moral compass, on my discretion/ I have a confession/ Don’t shove your fears down my throat before I can speak/ I can’t even breathe."

And Madonna also offers this advice: "Ask yourself this: What are you doing it for? Is it for you? Is it for them?"

The two join forces on the chorus: "Bring your love/ 'Cause you cannot shake me/ Bring your love/ 'Cause you’ll never break me/ Bring your love/ 'Cause you cannot take me down."

The song ends with Madonna saying, "Sabrina? I got something I wanna talk about," and Sabrina replaying, "Madonna? I got something I wanna talk about."

You'll be able to watch the duo's Coachella performance in full on the festival's YouTube page at 10 a.m. ET on Friday.

"Bring Your Love" is from Madonna's upcoming album, Confessions II, which drops July 2. It's described as a "continuation" of her 2005 album, Confessions on a Dance Floor.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.