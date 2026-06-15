Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter and Julia Garner enjoy a night out in new 'Bring Your Love' video

Madonna has released a new video for her Sabrina Carpenter duet, "Bring Your Love," and she's brought another blonde along for the ride: Julia Garner.

The video is similar to the "Bring Your Love" sequence in Madonna's short film Confessions II, which she debuted at New York's Tribeca Festival, and it was directed by the same people. In both, Madonna is shown dancing at a club as masked women dressed like high-tech ninjas pursue her with cameras.

Also in both, Julia, who was originally supposed to portray Madonna in a biopic, appears up at the club, styled like the Queen of Pop circa 1986.

This video, however, starts with Madonna dancing in a huge empty space, before a crowd of sweaty, shirtless men and a crowd of clubgoers charge at each other from opposite sides of the room. They all start dancing and Madonna, who's rolled up in a piece of black fabric on the floor, gets kicked around before jumping up and welcoming Sabrina to the party.

As the packed dance floor gyrates, Madonna — or her body double — is shown flying and doing flips above the crowd while Sabrina stays on the ground. At the end, Madonna walks down a hallway and into a doorway decorated with a poster reading, "Come to the Club of Love."

"Bring Your Love" is from Madonna's album Confessions II, due July 3.

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