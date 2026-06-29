Madonna teams with TikTok for 'Confessions II' first listen, pop-up experiences

When Madonna put out her album Confessions on a Dance Floor in 2005, TikTok didn't exist. But ahead of this week's release of her new album, Confessions II, she's going all in with the platform.

She'll be streaming her release party live from London via TikTok on Thursday. In addition to previewing select songs ahead of the album's official Friday release, Madonna will chat with her friend Bob the Drag Queen and be joined by daughter Lourdes "Lola" "Leon. Lola and Madonna co-wrote the song "The Test" on the album; you can hear a bit of it on YouTube.

During an interview with U.K. talk show host Graham Norton on the BBC, Madonna said of the collaboration with Lola, "She's been very reticent to work with me. ... Then she came to me and she said, 'Let's write a song together, I think it'll be a very healing experience.' I was like, 'OK, you're on. Let's do it.'"

During Thursday's livestream, fans can engage using TikTok features such as polls, custom "like" icons and Q&A.

On Thursday and Friday TikTok House of Confessions will be open in New York City and London. Each location will be selling curated merch, including a limited-edition TikTok vinyl variant, as well as album-inspired visuals and what's described as "Confessions-themed content creation opportunities."

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