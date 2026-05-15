Madonna unveils album track list with poster campaign in London

Imagine Madonna putting up posters on a random wall in London with a glue brush. Turns out, you don't have to imagine it: You can see her doing it in a video she shared on Instagram.

In the video, a couple of guys are seen plastering walls in the British capital with posters advertising Madonna's new album Confessions II, and other posters revealing the track listing for the album. Then Madonna joins them, and even puts up a poster herself. The video is set to "Bring Your Love," her duet with Sabrina Carpenter.

"Did you find yours?" the caption reads.

The poster reveals there are 12 tracks on the album, including one called "Danceteria," named after the legendary '80s-era New York nightclub. In the early '80s, Madonna would go around to clubs and ask them to play her demos. Mark Kamins, the deejay at Danceteria, was impressed enough to arrange a meeting for her with Sire Records, which led to Madonna's first label deal. He also produced her 1982 debut single, "Everybody."

If there are other features on the album, the poster doesn't reveal them, but Sabrina Carpenter's name isn't included, either. According to the poster, the track list is as follows:

"I Feel So Free"

"Good for the Soul"

"One Step Away"

"Bring Your Love"

"Danceteria"

"Read My Lips"

"Everything"

"Love Without Words"

"Bizarre"

"School"

"Fragile"

"My Sins Are My Savior"

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