Making Daisy Chains: Olivia Rodrigo teams with Etsy creators for capsule collection

When Olivia Rodrigo was naming her upcoming all-female festival, Daisy Chain Fields, she told ABC's Diane Sawyer that she "had an image in my head of girls sitting underneath a tree, making [daisy chain] flower crowns or friendship bracelets." Now she's making that image a reality.

Olivia is partnering with female-owned Etsy Sellers to create a co-designed line of products called the Etsy x Daisy Chain Fields Collection. Items include flower crowns, embroidered patches, journal kits, beaded jewelry, playing cards and more, all designed to be customized. You can shop the collection at Etsy.com/oliviarodrigo.

"I recently made a video for my song 'the cure' using all handmade props and sets which really inspired me. This collection, that I got to create with an incredible group of women, brings to life pieces that fit perfectly into the world of Daisy Chain Fields," says Liv in a statement.

Fans who attend the festival will be able to visit The Etsy Creative Village at Daisy Chain Fields to shop the collection, meet some of the sellers and personalize the items.

Daisy Chain Fields, taking place Aug. 29 at Great Park in Irvine, California, was inspired by Sarah McLachlan's groundbreaking '90s festival Lilith Fair. The lineup includes Olivia, Chappell Roan, Doechii, Bikini Kill, Garbage, Mitski, KATSEYE, The Breeders and more. Special guests will include McLachlan, Stevie Nicks and Karen O.

According to organizers, 100% of the net proceeds from Daisy Chain Fields will benefit nonprofit organizations dedicated to advancing and advocating for women and girls.

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