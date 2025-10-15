Maren Morris meets Jonas Brothers in 'The Middle' at Nashville concert

Continuing their tradition of bringing out special guests during their current Greetings from Your Hometown tour, Jonas Brothers chose a famous local artist to join them onstage Tuesday night in Nashville.

Maren Morris came out to sing "The Middle," the Grammy-nominated hit she released in 2018 with Zedd and Grey. Jonas Brothers posted footage of the moment on Instagram and wrote, "So special to have @marenmorris pop up with us tonight in Nashville."

Maren replied in the comments, "my babiesssssss thanks for the reunion."

Jonas Brothers' next concert is Oct. 16 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Just some of the special guests they've brought out during the tour include Demi Lovato, Jordin Sparks, Hanson, Alessia Cara, Fifth Harmony, Kelsea Ballerini, Plain White T's, Jason Mraz, John Legend and Natasha Bedingfield.

