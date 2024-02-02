Mariah Carey dedicates award to anyone who's ever felt "marginalized"

Five-time Grammy winner Mariah Carey was honored with the Recording Academy's Global Impact Award at a ceremony in Los Angeles on February 1. During her speech, Mariah addressed her own struggles in the music industry, according to Rolling Stone.

The award was presented by the Black Music Collective. Mariah, who was given her award by none other than Stevie Wonder, noted that the awards ceremony was taking place on the first day of Black History Month.

"When I first started in the music business, I was often told to 'conform' to certain expectations. I was not encouraged to focus on my love for Black music," she told the crowd, according to Rolling Stone. She then detailed her determination to create music that was, as she put it, "from my heart."

She added, "I accept this award on behalf of every person who has ever felt silenced or marginalized. Who has ever been told their voice doesn’t matter. Your truth matters."

“We will continued to pave the way together for a future where authenticity is celebrated, diversity is embraced, and music has the power to change the word," she concluded.

Others who paid tribute to Mariah during the ceremony included Babyface, Tori Kelly, Yolanda Adams and Busta Rhymes. She wrote on Instagram, " This celebration was so powerful and beautiful. I think I cried about 3 times ... you are all so incredibly talented and made last night so special for me."

