Mariah Carey's birthday present — to us — is the release of her Olympics performance

Mariah Carey performs during the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics at San Siro Stadium on Feb. 6, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Mariah Carey's birthday — or, as she calls it, anniversary — is Friday, but we're getting the gifts.

At midnight, Mariah is releasing her performance from the opening of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in February. As part of the elaborate opening production, Mariah sang the beloved Italian song "Volare," also known as "Nel blu, dipinto di blu."

The song, recorded by Domenico Modugno, topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 1958 and has been recorded by over 100 artists. It marked the first time Mariah had sung in Italian. At the end of that track, she broke into one of her patented "whistle tones," before segueing into her song "Nothing Is Impossible" from her 2025 album, Here For It All. The songs are being released as one medley.

On Instagram, Mariah posted behind-the-scenes video from that day, including footage of her walking around backstage in a silver gown and white feather boa. You can watch video of her actual performance in an earlier post on her Instagram.

Friday is the 57th "anniversary" of Mariah's birth.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.