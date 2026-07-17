Mariah Carey's 'Daydream: 30th Anniversary Edition' is out now: 'an era of firsts for me'

Mariah Carey is celebrating the 30th anniversary of her 1995 album, Daydream, which, she writes on Instagram, "marked an era of firsts for me."

"My first rap collaboration on the iconic 'Fantasy' remix with O.D.B., my first time working with [Jermaine Dupri], my first world tour, my first time directing a music video on my own, and so many more," she continues.

An expanded digital 30th anniversary edition is out now, featuring some unique bonus tracks.

"It's only fitting to include some 'firsts' on this anniversary edition too!" Mariah writes. "Most notably, this is the first time I've ever agreed (or rather, been convinced) to release my private writing sessions for 'I Am Free' ... and 'Melt Away' ... . I hope you enjoy this lil' glimpse into the making of these songs."

New remixes, plus live versions of hits like "Always Be My Baby," "Fantasy" and "One Sweet Day," round out the package.

On Oct. 16, the package will be available as a 3 LP or 2 CD set. The vinyl includes Mariah's full 1995 concert at New York's Madison Square Garden, as well as a number of tracks making their vinyl debuts. You can preorder those now.

A limited-edition single LP pressed on baby pink vinyl will be available exclusively on Amazon and is also available for preorder. Fans can also listen to an exclusive track-by-track explanation recorded by Mariah for the original Daydream album.

Daydream has been RIAA-certified 11 times Platinum. Among its #1 hits was "Fantasy," the first song by a female artist ever to debut atop the Billboard Hot 100. A "Making of 'Fantasy'" featurette, which goes behind the scenes of the song's iconic video, premieres on Mariah's YouTube channel July 20 at 10 a.m. ET.

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