Maybe music, fashion & film *will* save us: Charli XCX's new album coming in July

Charli XCX attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating 'Costume Art' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images))

In her latest single "SS26," Charli XCX sings, "Nothing's gonna save us, not music, fashion or film." But she's just unveiled the cover of her new album, which pictures a legend in each of those fields.

The album is called Music, Fashion, Film and the black-and-white album cover shows Rock & Roll Hall of Famer John Cale, designer Marc Jacobs and filmmaker Martin Scorsese, all posing together in one room. On Instagram, Charli writes, "My new album Music, Fashion, Film is out july 24th. 11 songs, 30 minutes, 5 seconds. available to pre order now, love you xx."

Charli previously worked with John Cale, best known as a member of the iconic band The Velvet Underground, on her soundtrack for the movie Wuthering Heights. Over the years, Charli has fronted several Marc Jacobs campaigns. To date, she has yet to work with Scorsese.

So far, Charli has released two songs from the album: "Rock Music" and "SS26," as well two B-sides, "Playboy Bunny" and "i keep on thinking bout you every single day and night." She has said that neither of those songs will appear on the album.

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