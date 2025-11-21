Meghan Trainor, Colbie Caillat & Gavin DeGraw have new Christmas songs for you

Meghan Trainor is keeping her holiday streak going by releasing a new Christmas song for 2025.

"Gifts for Me" is the latest festive offering from Meghan. She previously put out a holiday album — 2020's A Very Trainor Christmas — as well as one-off singles and Christmas collabs with Brett Eldredge, Seth McFarlane, Pentatonix and Jimmy Fallon.

"For me, the holidays have always been about joy, sparkle, and celebrating the people we love," says Meghan in a statement. "‘Gifts for Me’ is my fun, festive way of spreading that energy. It’s also a reminder to treat yourself a little, too! I hope it brings everyone the same cozy, happy vibes I felt while making it."

Meghan's new album, Toy With Me, will be out in April. Tickets for her upcoming Get In Girl Tour are on sale now.

Meanwhile, longtime pals Colbie Caillat and Gavin DeGraw will launch a co-headlining Christmas tour Dec. 4 in Spokane, Washington. They've released a holiday duet that they'll be singing together on tour: their version of "Let It Snow." The pair will also be performing it live during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"We had so much fun getting in the Christmas spirit early this year to record it," Colbie writes on Instagram.

During the tour, which wraps Dec. 13 in Cerritos, California, Colbie will perform songs from her holiday album, Christmas in the Sand, and Gavin will sing songs from his release A Classic Christmas.

