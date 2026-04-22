Meghan Trainor on tour cancelation: 'I just know what's the safest and best thing for my family'

Meghan Trainor says she's "devastated" after pulling the plug on her upcoming Get In Girl Tour due to family obligations, but as she tells Billboard, her kids come first.

"I just know what’s the safest and best thing for my family. And it wasn’t to tour for three months straight in the heat of summer with a new baby and two young children," she says.

"I’m a workaholic, so I will work forever and I’ll never give up on my dreams, but I realized my biggest dream above a career is my family," she notes, adding, "I needed help recently to see that because I was drowning. I couldn’t do it all and I thought I was doing it all."

Meghan says the kids — Riley Sabara, 4, Barry Sabara 2 and newborn Mikey Moon Trainor — getting sick while she was trying to finish the album precipitated the cancelation.

"It was really scary as I was looking at my children and how sick they were and how young they are," she explains, adding, "I realized I was already spending too much time working and not with them."

"So I talked to my husband and my team a lot and we realized tour would be so difficult on these three kids at this age," Meghan continues. "And for me it’d be so difficult, as I wouldn’t even be with them that much. I had to take a big overall look of, ‘Do I choose my career or do I choose being a mom right now?’"

In particular, she feels that it's important to "bond with my three-month-old before she is too old and I lose this time."

Meghan's new album Toy With Me is still coming out on Friday as scheduled.

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