Meghan Trainor wrote new single after being 'confused and sad' about her socials' 'dark turn'

Meghan Trainor's new single "Still Don't Care" is her remedy for online hate, and now she wants her fans to believe it as much as she does.

Speaking to People, Meghan explained that she wrote the song after her socials were flooded with negative comments. "My page is usually a friendly, happy, mom-loving place, but it took a dark turn," she says. "People started commenting about my body, saying I'm too thin, and that they don't recognize me anymore. And I was like, 'Oh, I've just been focusing so hard on my health and my fitness that I've never felt better.'"

"So, I was confused and sad and was like, 'Oh, it's almost worse now.' I don't know what happened," says Meghan, who admits she would cry over the cruel comments.

However, she eventually learned in therapy to stop giving "strangers" so much "power" over her. In the song, she sings, "Oh, let me take a moment, think it over/ Does it touch me at all?/ Nope, I still don't care."

"I'm rewiring my brain to finally believe this. And I know when I sing it a hundred times, I will," Meghan says of her upcoming tour. "So, I recommend playing the song every morning and learning every word and screaming it as loud as you can until you start believing it, because that's what it takes. It takes a lot of work."

"I believe in it so much and I love it so much," Trainor says of the song. "I think it's so important, especially now more than ever, the world's a very dark, hateful place. If this is a little bit of light in the world, that'd be sick."

"Still Don't Care" is from Meghan's upcoming album Toy With Me, due out April 24.

