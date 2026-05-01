Meredith Brooks is thrilled with Lizzo's interpolation of her '90s hit

If you weren't around in the '90s, you may not be aware that the title track of Lizzo's new album is based on an iconic song from that decade — a song that was pretty controversial in its day.

The single, "Bitch," which Lizzo just dropped Friday along with a music video, takes its chorus from the song "Bitch" by Meredith Brooks. Released in 1997, it peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned two Grammy nominations. At the time, it was controversial, not only because of its lyrics, which the record label didn't censor, but because some felt it was an Alanis Morissette rip-off.

In the song, Meredith sings, "I'm a bitch, I'm a lover, I'm a child, I'm a mother/ I'm a sinner, I'm a saint, I do not feel ashamed/ I'm your Hell, I'm your dream, I'm nothing in between/ You know you wouldn't want it any other way."

Lizzo sings the same thing but changes one line: "I'm a mess/ I'm a Queen/ and everything between" for "I'm your Hell, I'm your dream/ I'm nothing in between."

On Instagram, Lizzo wrote, "This song is dedicated to the women who get called a bitch for having boundaries, for being sexual, for speaking up for themselves, for working hard and owning businesses… If we don’t smile and perform all the time we’re 'ungrateful.' If we run a strict program we’re 'mean.' If we enjoy sex we’re 'sluts' and shamed. This WOMANIFESTO is a declaration of independence from the b*******."

Meredith replied in the comments, "Yessss!!" with a heart. She also reposted Lizzo's video on her Instagram Story and captioned it, "Yess!! Queen!"

She then shared an Entertainment Tonight report on the connection between the two songs.

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