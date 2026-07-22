Michelle Branch sells out Everywhere and Back Again Tour, will release additional tickets

Fans "Everywhere" want to see Michelle Branch in concert.

The "Game of Love" singer recently announced the Everywhere and Back Again Tour, her first headline trek in several years. The entire 20-date run, which starts in September, has already sold out. "I’m so completely overwhelmed by all the love in response to my sold out tour,” Michelle says in a statement.

"It’s any artist’s dream come true to still have fans showing up and caring 25 years in. There’s more to come and I can’t wait for this next chapter.”

On social media on Wednesday, Michelle told fans that she's going to release a limited number of tickets that she'd held back for friends and family so that fans can have them. "If you're friends and family, I'm sorry," she laughed. "I'm releasing these tickets. There's not a lot but we have 'em."

You can sign up for the wait list at MichelleBranch.com and then choose your preferred date to get a chance to access them. Michelle also said there's another leg of the tour coming, which will visit additional cities.

As previously reported, the tour comes in support of Michelle's upcoming Everywhere and Back Again EP, which comes out Nov. 6. It features reimagined versions of her hits, like "Everywhere," "All You Wanted," "Breathe" and more, recorded as collaborations with different artists.

So far, she's released a reworking of "The Game of Love" recorded with New Radicals frontman Gregg Alexander, who co-wrote the tune.

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