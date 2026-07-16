Mick Jagger praises Olivia Rodrigo's rock talent: 'She's really good at it'

What do Rolling Stone icon Mick Jagger and Olivia Rodrigo have in common? They both enlisted The Cure's Robert Smith to play on their new albums.

In Jagger's new interview with Billboard, the interviewer mentioned Smith appearing on both The Rolling Stones' album Foreign Tongues and on Olivia's album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. He then asked Jagger, "What are your thoughts on [Olivia's] rock music?"

The rock legend replied, "She’s really good at it. Everyone thought she was a different kind of singer, but there’s quite a few female singers that have made that transition."

"It’s not a permanent transition necessarily, but the ability to change styles from what you think their original girly pop stuff is — it’s kind of interesting," he added.

Since Olivia has now been co-signed by Mick Jagger, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, No Doubt's Gwen Stefani, Jack White and Talking Heads' David Byrne, we'd say that nobody should ever doubt her rock cred again.

Olivia isn't the only pop star to play on The Stones' album, by the way. Bruno Mars played cowbell on the song "Never Wanna Lose You."

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