Miley Cyrus' 10th album will be 'a love story': 'It's a reflection of where I am in my life'

Miley Cyrus aka Hannah Montana was interviewed by another famous Hannah — Daryl Hannah — for the Summer '26 edition of Wonderland magazine, which Miley also guest-edited. During their discussion, she talks about the follow-up to her 2025 release, Something Beautiful.

The Wonderland article reveals that Miley is at work on her 10th album and, in fact, she sent Daryl three tracks from it before they did the interview. When Daryl asks Miley, who got engaged in late 2025, "Will this record be filled with love songs?" Miley says yes, sort of.

"This album is a love story, but love stories are never one-dimensional. They’re always layered," Miley tells Daryl. "There is definitely a romantic thread weaving through it because, like all my records, it’s a reflection of where I am in my life."

"But this one feels especially meaningful because this feeling has stayed with me through multiple eras. That’s something I hadn’t really experienced before," she continues. "A peaceful kind of love has become a theme across my last three records. Not just the love I share with someone else, but the love I’ve found for myself. That’s probably been the biggest evolution."

"Once your relationship with yourself changes, every relationship around you changes too. I think this record celebrates both of those equally."

The only other details that Miley reveals about the project are that it consists of 10 songs, that the color of her new era will be red and that she'll "be in a leather hat."

During their chat, Miley also takes the opportunity to pitch a project to Daryl.

"My dream has always been to work with artists I admire, and you’re one of them," she tells her. "I think we’d make magic together, Daryl. I have an idea. Call me."

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