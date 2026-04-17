Miley Cyrus joined on 'Younger You' remix by now-famous Hannah Montana impersonator

Miley Cyrus' special guest on a new version of her song "Younger You" is someone who used to make a living as a Hannah Montana impersonator: country music superstar Lainey Wilson.

Lainey writes on Instagram, "If I go back and tell myself one thing it'd be…'Hey younger you, you're gonna impersonate Hannah Montana all throughout high school, playing every birthday party, fair and festival between here and Louisiana and then one day…. you're gonna have a song with the real Hannah Montana.'"

"@mileycyrus thank you for asking me to join you on this special song," she adds. "If this ain’t a full circle moment, I don’t know what is."

The post included photos and video of Lainey and Miley together in recent years.

Lainey impersonated Hannah at parties and events from the time she was in eighth grade through 12th grade. She tells People in an Instagram video, "It taught me that this wasn't gonna be easy, but it was gonna be fun."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.